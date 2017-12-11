HC to schools: Offer meaningful assistance to disabled children

The Bombay High Court has observed that if an opportunity is provided to differently-abled children, then it should be “meaningful”. The court said that such children should be provided with the assistance that they require.

The court was hearing a matter highlighting how posts of attendants and teachers at “handicap units and schools” had been made redundant by cancelling the recognition for such unites and schools.

Petitioner Khandu Nagnath Deokate, who worked as an attendant in such a school since 2009, was rendered unemployed by way of a government order cancelling the recognition of the “handicap unit” where he was working. This was in 2016.

“The petitioner has outlined the Government of India scheme and how the aid in the form of finances is extended so that the schools are set up especially for the handicapped, and the handicapped are not deprived of their opportunity to get basic education. If they have to be granted this opportunity, it must be meaningful. That opportunity to be made meaningful means such disabled persons require assistance,” said Justice S C Dhamadhikari.

The court pointed out that differently-abled students should be given the required assistance by ensuring the appointment of attendants. “Sometimes, these handicapped students or employees have to be carried physically to the school premises in order to complete their education. We are surprised that such posts are being made redundant,” observed the court.

After an order of the Aurangabad Bench of the High Court, the state government, through the Directorate of Primary Education, had evolved a policy regarding the staff who lost their jobs. According to the policy, 1,185 special teachers and 72 attendants should be reinstated at nearby schools for the differently-abled, by terming them as surplus employees. If such opportunities were not available, then they were to be employed with a nearby secondary or primary school. The aim was to ensure that they were reinstated.

This was done in accordance to a scheme which aims to finance schools for the differently-abled. The bench referred to it’s earlier order where it had impressed upon the state to not circumvent earlier orders pertaining to the scheme.

The court was then informed that the petitioner, Deokate, would be absorbed in a school meant for the differently-abled with effect from January 2018.

“We dispose of the petition. Needless to clarify that if the petitioner has served the earlier institution as an attendant and before its abrupt closure, or its non-functioning, then, his arrears of salary shall also be released within a period as directed above, namely, on or before January 1, 2018,” directed the court.

