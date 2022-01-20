Bombay HC to hear ex-information commissioner’s revision plea on February 1

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday continued interim protection of exemption from personal appearance during trial to former Maharashtra information commissioner Deepak Deshpande, who had moved HC with a revision plea challenging the July 9, 2021 order of the special court that refused to discharge him in the corruption case lodged in connection to Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi.

A single judge bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere was hearing the plea moved by Deshpande seeking to quash the order of sessions court that disallowed his application for discharge in the case. Pending hearing, Deshpande has sought direction to stay further proceedings in the case before the trial court pertaining to him.

Deshpande said that there was no material to support the alleged charges of conspiracy, forgery and cheating against him.

Deshpande, who had served in the PWD, was accused of providing false information and preparing a false balancesheet showing a prospective profit of 1.33 per cent to the developer, as against the actual 365.36 per cent.

Meanwhile, activist Anjali Damania has moved an interim application seeking to be heard as intervener in Deshpande’s plea. Damania said she will seek that Deshpande’s plea be heard along with her revision plea, which was moved last week, seeking to quash the special court order discharging NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, his son Pankaj, nephew Sameer and five others in the case.

After it was told that the next date of hearing in trial court was February 7, HC said that it will hear Deshpande’s plea on February 1. The earlier interim relief will continue till then.