HC to hear ED plea seeking cancellation of Sanjay Raut’s bail on Dec 12

THE BOMBAY High Court on Monday said it will hear on December 12 a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the bail granted to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and his alleged associate Pravin Raut in a money laundering case.

A single-judge bench of Justice Makarand S Karnik on November 25 had recused himself from hearing the applications, stating that it would not be appropriate for him to take up the said matter. Thereafter, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the ED, on Monday mentioned the plea before a single-judge bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudessai and sought urgent hearing in the matter. The judge posted the matter for hearing on December 12.

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court had granted bail to Raut on November 9 in a case linked to redevelopment of Patra chawl in the northern suburbs of Mumbai. The same day, ED had moved HC seeking cancellation of the bail. The central agency had sought an urgent interim stay on the bail order.

However, the HC had refused to suspend the bail order and cleared the way for Raut’s release from jail.

On November 10, seeking a response from Raut and granting ED the liberty to amend its plea, a bench of Justice Bharati Dangre had posted the matter for the next hearing on November 25.