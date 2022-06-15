HC to hear Deshmukh, Malik pleas seeking to vote for MLC polls on Thursday

The Bombay High Court will hear on Thursday pleas by arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh, seeking their release to vote for the June 20 Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections.

The high court on Tuesday tagged Malik’s plea with that of Deshmukh, who has filed an interim plea in his bail application in a money laundering case seeking a release next Monday, adding that if permitted, he can go with an escort for the MLC polls.

After a request by Malik’s lawyers, the court tagged the two pleas for hearing by a bench of Justice N J Jamadar on Wednesday. However, since the pleas were listed at serial number 38 before the court on Wednesday, the lawyers realised that the matter will not reach for hearing during the day and mentioned the same in the morning, after which the bench posted it to Thursday.

Last week, the two NCP leaders could not secure a nod from special court and high court to vote for June 10 Rajya Sabha elections.