HC stays trial court proceedings against man accused of misusing diplomatic post

The Bombay High Court recently stayed proceedings pending before the trial court against a man, who was booked by the Azad Maidan police for allegedly misusing his position as an honorary consul of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The HC, November 14, passed the interim order while hearing the man’s plea, which stated that the prosecution had made a false claim that his name was withdrawn as honorary consul in 2017.

Justice Revati Mohite-Dere was hearing a plea filed by Captain Ammeet K Agrawal, seeking to quash an FIR registered against him on June 15, 2021.

Last September, both the sessions court and the HC had rejected Agrawal’s pre-arrest bail plea.

The police had referred to a communication from the Department of Foreign Affairs, Government of India, which referred to the withdrawal of consent for Agrawal to continue as the honorary consul. The police also relied on a letter sent by Mosi Nayamale Rosest, officer working at the Consulate Office of Democratic Republic of Congo, on December 4, 2017, referring to the withdrawal of the post.

Agrawal, in his plea moved last month, claimed that he was appointed as an honorary consul by the Democratic of Republic of Congo in Mumbai on March 18, 2017 and the same was reflected in the official Gazette of India. His counsel argued that even as late as September 9, this year, the deputy director of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Mumbai Zonal Unit, had addressed a letter to his client, addressing him as a honorary consul.