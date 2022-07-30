scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

HC: State govt couldn’t have issued GR detrimental to EWS candidates

The EWS category candidates had told HC that candidates from Maratha community cannot seek jobs under the EWS quota retrospectively while applying through the SEBC category

Written by Omkar Gokhale | Mumbai |
Updated: July 30, 2022 11:29:27 pm
Mumbai EWS for Maratha community, Bombay High Court, Maratha community reservation, Maha Vikas Aghadi, Mumbai latest news, Mumbai news updates, Indian ExpressThe EWS quota is open to all those not covered by any other quota and whose family’s annual income is below Rs 8 lakh. (file)

The Bombay High Court on Friday declared as “illegal” a decision of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to follow government resolutions (GRs) issued by the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime that stipulated that eligible candidates from the Maratha community could retrospectively avail benefits under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota.

While the verdict was passed on Friday, the judgment copy was made available on Saturday.

The HC held that such GRs were not applicable to the recruitment process initiated by the MSEDCL for appointments under the EWS category. Maintaining that the GRs will not affect the selection process, it asked the MSEDCL to proceed with the selection process as per rules prevailing in 2019, when it had issued advertisements for over 400 pots.

“The state government could not have issued a GR to the detriment of EWS category candidates… the action on the part of the respondents in applying the impugned GRs retrospectively to the said selection process… is illegal and bad in law,” the HC said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver, India’s ...Premium
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver, India’s ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...

The EWS quota is open to all those not covered by any other quota and whose family’s annual income is below Rs 8 lakh.

Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik passed the order while hearing petitions filed by candidates selected to MSEDCL posts under the EWS category and by those selected or aspiring for posts reserved for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) in the company.

The EWS category candidates had told the HC that they had applied for MSEDCL jobs under EWS quota, which is separate from the SEBC category. They had added that Maratha community candidates cannot seek jobs under the EWS quota retrospectively while applying through the SEBC category.

On June 27, 2019, the HC had upheld the Maharashtra government’s decision to provide reservation to the Maratha community under the SEBC Act, 2018, which was challenged in the Supreme Court.

The MSEDCL advertisements for jobs mentioned a condition that recruitment will be subject to the outcome of the SC decision. After the SC put an interim stay on Maratha reservation on September 9, 2020, the MSEDCL could not proceed to fill vacant posts reserved for SEBC candidates.

Thereafter, the state issued a GR on December 23, 2020, stating that those SEBC candidates, who otherwise fulfil the eligibility criteria prescribed for open or EWS categories, may be considered for the vacancies meant for open or EWS categories. They can obtain EWS certificates for direct recruitment to civil posts for 2020-21.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

On February 10, 2021, the state industries, energy and labour departments issued a letter to MSEDCL, asking it to implement the GR of December 23, 2020 and also giving the GR retrospective effect – allowing even those SEBC candidates who had participated in recruitment process held in 2019 to avail EWS benefits. In May 2021, however, the SC struck down Maratha quota.

Senior advocate Rajendra Deshmukh, appearing for EWS candidates, argued that the action of the state and the MSEDCL in favour of SEBC category candidates was “completely arbitrary” and “unconstitutional”. However, candidates belonging to the SEBC category justified the decision and sought it to be implemented.

The HC said, “It is not as if the SEBC category candidates were not put to notice about the matter pending before the Supreme Court… still they chose to apply under SEBC category.”

Expressing “surprise” over the government and the MSEDCL’s decision, the HC said that state was not justified in contending that EWS category candidates had no vested rights. Instead, after the SC stay, “the state government could have taken a stand that SEBC candidates were now precluded from participating in the recruitment process”, the HC noted.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The court held that issuing impugned circulars that allowed candidates who had initially applied through SEBC category to avail EWS quota at an advanced stage of the recruitment process – after the select list has been published – was “arbitrary,” “unconstitutional” and “impermissible”.

More from Mumbai

Allowing pleas by EWS category candidates seeking appointment in MSEDCL, the HC said, “While we have sympathy for SEBC candidates, we cannot lose sight of the fact that the situation is the result of their own making.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

2

Booker winner Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

3

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

4

Uddhav hits out at Koshyari over Mumbai remarks, CM Shinde says he disagrees with Guv

5

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in eye of Mumbai remarks storm, no stranger to controversy

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', remov...
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', remov...
Kareena: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Kareena: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Premium
Three Jharkhand Cong MLAs held in Bengal with huge amount of cash

Three Jharkhand Cong MLAs held in Bengal with huge amount of cash

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
'Dirty mattress' row

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Premium
Dhawan to India in Zimbabwe ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested

Dhawan to India in Zimbabwe ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Premium
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement