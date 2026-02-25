A bench of Justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Abhay J Mantri was hearing a writ petition filed by New Devashish Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, argued through advocate Suresh Sabrad, against the continuation of a hospital inside a flat in a residential tower building. (File Photo)
Expressing “shock” over a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officer seeking time to entertain a regularisation application for a hospital operating inside a residential society despite admitting it lacked permissions, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday initiated contempt proceedings against him.
A bench of Justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Abhay J Mantri was hearing a writ petition filed by New Devashish Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, argued through advocate Suresh Sabrad, against the continuation of a hospital inside a flat in a residential tower building.
The petitioner society had also alleged that LPG and oxygen cylinders were stored on the terrace of the building and that piping had been laid from the terrace to the hospital operating from a flat.
The HC noted that it had disposed of the plea on November 14, 2025, after Maheshkumar Jamnor, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Naupada-Kopri ward committee, assured the court that the offending structure would be inspected and remedial action initiated and completed by February 15. However, the court observed on Wednesday that the said order had been “disobeyed” by the Thane Municipal Corporation.
Appearing for the civic body, TMC’s counsel, on instructions from Jamnor—who was present in court—submitted that the site had been inspected and that empty oxygen cylinders were stacked on the terrace. He further stated that no permission of the Corporation had been taken to operate the hospital and that a request for regularisation of a hospital inside a residential flat owners’ tower building could not be granted.
“Yet a request is made that the matter be adjourned for 15 days so that the regularisation application of the concerned hospital may be entertained. We are shocked by the conduct of the Corporation and we are amazed by the courage of the officer who is before the court seeking extension of time for disobeying our order on the ‘spacious’ plea that regularisation can be granted. We are therefore constrained to issue suo motu contempt notice under the Contempt of Courts Act to Jamnor,” the HC noted in its order.
The court granted Jamnor seven days to submit his affidavit in reply and “test the notice if he so desires”.
Story continues below this ad
Expressing concern over the “demeanour” of the officer in court, the HC further observed, “Though the officer was standing in front of the court, he had the audacity of not even whispering an apology note. This is the level of arrogance of these officers. Somewhere the High Court’s discipline must go down deep into the roots of such instrumentalities and institutions.”
After the officer attempted to apologise, Justice Ghuge orally remarked, “You are losing respect for the High Court. As long as I am here, I will take it upon myself that these institutions will start respecting the High Court. Keep that in mind.”
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More