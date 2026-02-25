HC expresses shock at TMC officer seeking time to regularise ‘unauthorised’ hospital in society flat

A bench of Justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Abhay J Mantri was hearing a writ petition filed by New Devashish Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, argued through advocate Suresh Sabrad, against the continuation of a hospital inside a flat in a residential tower building. (File Photo)

Expressing “shock” over a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officer seeking time to entertain a regularisation application for a hospital operating inside a residential society despite admitting it lacked permissions, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday initiated contempt proceedings against him.

A bench of Justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Abhay J Mantri was hearing a writ petition filed by New Devashish Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, argued through advocate Suresh Sabrad, against the continuation of a hospital inside a flat in a residential tower building.

The petitioner society had also alleged that LPG and oxygen cylinders were stored on the terrace of the building and that piping had been laid from the terrace to the hospital operating from a flat.