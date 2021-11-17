Bombay HC seeks state, SEC response to pleas challenging multi-member ward system for civic bodies

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the state government and the State Election Commission to respond to petitions challenging the Cabinet decision of September 22 and the September 30 ordinance, which reintroduced a multi-member ward system for all municipal councils and corporations, barring BMC, instead of the existing single-member ward system.

As per the government decision, there will be a three-member ward system in municipal corporations and a two-member ward system in municipal councils.

A division bench of Justice A A Sayed and S G Dige was hearing two petitions filed by Tanmay Kanitkar of NGO Parivartan Trust from Pune and Maruti Bhapkar, a former corporator of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, which claimed that the decision was “politically motivated” and “creates discrimination between voters from Mumbai and other parts of the state”.

Advocates Asim Sarode, Ajit Deshpande and Ajinkya Udane said electing multiple corporators from every ward “disturbs good governance”.

The petitioners added that ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, by coming together, will be able to field candidates in each electoral ward. “It is only under the garb of collective representation, the present government aims to get political mileage… and if multi-member wards are so effective, why does the government not apply the same to the BMC as well?” the plea asked.