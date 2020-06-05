HC seeks state, BMC response on disposal of Covid-19 patients’ bodies

The bench raised concerns over the disposal of COVID-19 Patients body. (File) The bench raised concerns over the disposal of COVID-19 Patients body. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the state government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to respond with details about how bodies of deceased Covid-19 patients were handled and disposed.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice A A Sayed was hearing a plea filed by BJP MLA Ashish Shelar raising concerns about the manner in which bodies of deceased Covid-19 patients were handled at the civic-run Sion hospital.

In his plea, the BJP MLA sought a direction to the government and civic body to immediately stop the practice of keeping bodies of Covid-19 patients in wards where people are being treated for the infection.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd