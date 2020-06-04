HC seeks state, BMC reply on plea seeking nod for all liquor shops to conduct online sale

After hearing submissions, the bench directed authorities to file a reply and posted further hearing on June 5. (File) After hearing submissions, the bench directed authorities to file a reply and posted further hearing on June 5. (File)

The Bombay High Court directed the state government and BMC to respond to a plea filed by a south Mumbai shop owner seeking permission for the online sale of alcohol through home delivery to all such shops, including those situated inside malls.

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and S P Tavade Tuesday heard a plea by Ojus Marketing Management Pvt Ltd, which owns a shop ‘World of wines’ inside CR2 Mall at Nariman Point, seeking permission for sale of liquor as a standalone retail shop and issuance of clarification that all liquor shops be allowed to commence home delivery. The petitioner, through advocates Hiren Kamod and Abhishek Adke, maintained that their shop, though situated inside the mall, had a separate access, but was refused permission for home delivery by authorities.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had allowed the online sale of liquor through home delivery in Mumbai from May 23. The service was to be allowed from 10 am to 6 pm.

