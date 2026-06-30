‘Time is money in Mumbai’: HC seeks quicker complaint redressal as BMC issues QR code IDs to over 47,000 hawkers

The HC was further informed that the civic body had given wide publicity to its e-portal, email address and WhatsApp number for citizens to lodge complaints against illegal hawking. (File Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court (HC) that of the over 99,000 surveyed hawkers in the city protected by orders of the Supreme Court and the HC, more than 47,000 have been issued identity cards with QR codes so that illegal hawkers can be identified and action taken against them.

While the civic body said it had provided a WhatsApp number for citizens to lodge complaints regarding illegal hawking, one of the petitioners submitted that it took more than 40 minutes to navigate the complaint mechanism for illegal hawking in Colaba, which generated only automated responses.

“If the AI chatbot is responding (without monitoring by a senior officer), it will take an hour or so to lodge a complaint. Time is money in a city like Mumbai. It will not serve the purpose,” the judges orally remarked, asking the authorities to look into the issue. Advocate Jamshed Mistry, appointed by the HC as amicus curiae (friend of the court), suggested that the state constitute a grievance redressal committee to address the problem.