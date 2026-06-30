The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court (HC) that of the over 99,000 surveyed hawkers in the city protected by orders of the Supreme Court and the HC, more than 47,000 have been issued identity cards with QR codes so that illegal hawkers can be identified and action taken against them.
While the civic body said it had provided a WhatsApp number for citizens to lodge complaints regarding illegal hawking, one of the petitioners submitted that it took more than 40 minutes to navigate the complaint mechanism for illegal hawking in Colaba, which generated only automated responses.
“If the AI chatbot is responding (without monitoring by a senior officer), it will take an hour or so to lodge a complaint. Time is money in a city like Mumbai. It will not serve the purpose,” the judges orally remarked, asking the authorities to look into the issue. Advocate Jamshed Mistry, appointed by the HC as amicus curiae (friend of the court), suggested that the state constitute a grievance redressal committee to address the problem.
The petitioners contended that the WhatsApp chatbot had become a complaint-deterrent mechanism, generating only automated responses instead of ensuring quick grievance redressal under the supervision of a senior officer, as directed by the court.
The BMC also assured the HC that it would examine the issue raised by one of the petitioners regarding the issuance of identity cards to hawkers who had allegedly transferred licences illegally or obtained them by producing incorrect documents before the civic body.
A bench of Justices Ajey S. Gadkari and Kamal R. Khata was hearing pleas raising concerns over unauthorised hawkers and stalls in Mumbai and seeking strict implementation of earlier court directions regulating street vending.
On May 6, the HC directed the state government and the BMC to issue QR code-enabled identity cards (smart cards or chip cards) within five weeks to the 99,435 hawkers already surveyed under earlier HC orders. It also directed the BMC to set up, at the earliest, an e-portal and provide a WhatsApp number, monitored by a senior officer, for citizens to lodge complaints.
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The court had clarified that the identity cards would be issued as the hawkers were protected by court orders, while their eligibility would be independently determined after the formation of the Town Vending Committee (TVC) and in accordance with law. On June 10, it granted the BMC an additional three weeks to comply.
Senior advocate Anil Singh, appearing for the BMC, informed the court that QR code-enabled identity cards had been issued to 47,723 of the 99,435 surveyed hawkers (47.99%). He added that while 13,772 hawkers had been contacted by the authorities, they did not visit the designated offices, while the contact numbers of 2,755 hawkers were found to be unreachable.
Singh also submitted that the BMC would not wait for further directions from the HC if any hawker was found operating in violation of the Supreme Court’s guidelines.
The HC was further informed that the civic body had given wide publicity to its e-portal, email address and WhatsApp number for citizens to lodge complaints against illegal hawking.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More