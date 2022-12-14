Elgaar Parishad case: HC seeks NIA response to Hany Babu’s plea for interim bail on health grounds

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to a plea by former Delhi University (DU) associate professor Hany Babu, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, seeking interim bail on health grounds for three months.

Babu has sought interim release from jail for cataract surgery and treatment for upper abdominal pain and osteoarthritis at a private hospital in Mumbai at his own expense. Arrested by the NIA in 2020 for allegedly being “actively involved” with the banned CPI (Maoist), Babu has been in judicial custody at Taloja central prison for over two years.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik on Tuesday heard Babu’s plea, argued through advocate Yug Mohit Chaudhry, stating that he had approached prison authorities and the special NIA court seeking relief for his health issues. However, he approached the HC after receiving no response from them.

Babu said he has lost vision significantly due to cataract and was experiencing acute and unrelenting pain in his stomach and knees. He claimed jail authorities have violated his fundamental right to healthcare and medical treatment provided under Article 21 (right to personal liberty) of the Constitution.

The HC will hear Babu’s plea next on Wednesday, December 14.