Bombay HC seeks Nawab Malik’s reply on suit filed by Wankhede’s father

THE BOMBAY High Court on Monday directed state cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to file an affidavit in reply to the defamation suit by Dhyandev Kachruji Wankhede, father of NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, seeking Rs 1.25 crore in damages from Malik.

Justice Madhav J Jamdar heard Dhyandev’s plea for interim relief, including deletion of articles, tweets, interviews in electronic and social media, and a temporary injunction restraining respondents from publishing, writing and speaking in any media on Monday.

The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing on Friday before a vacation bench of Justice S J Kathawalla, who kept the matter for hearing on Monday.

When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, advocate Arshad Shaikh for Dhyandev said that Malik has posted a tweet against Sameer Wankhede’s sister-in-law and continues to defame the family. “He (Malik) is lowering the reputation of my client in the eyes of the public,” Shaikh added.

Senior advocate Atul Damle appearing for Malik said that his client received the suit on Sunday and he had no instructions to make a statement and can demonstrate the suit was defective, adding that Dhyandev cannot speak on behalf of his adult children.

After hearing the submissions, the bench asked Malik to reply to the suit by Tuesday.