HC seeks Mumbai Police response on Raj Kundra plea claiming his arrest is illegal

Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with making pornographic content available through mobile apps. (Express Photo)

The Bombay High Court Tuesday sought the Mumbai Police’s response in a plea by Raj Kundra — arrested in the adult films case — alleging his arrest was illegal as he was not served legal notices as per law.

Adjourned the hearing, the court said it cannot decide on granting interim relief without hearing the respondent authorities.

The petition, filed through lawyer Subhash Jadhav, stated that Kundra’s name is not mentioned in the FIR and he was arrested without being served a notice, in violation of laws safeguarding a person from arrest when the offence carries less than seven years of imprisonment.

While on Tuesday, the matter was listed before a single-judge bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere, as the judge was not available, lawyers mentioned the case before a single-judge bench of Justice A S Gadkari and sought interim relief.

Senior Advocate Aabad Ponda for the petitioner informed the court that Kundra had been sent to 14-day judicial custody by Esplanade Court. He submitted that all sections of the IPC levelled against his client, except section 420 (cheating), which provides maximum imprisonment of seven years along with section 67A (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, with maximum imprisonment of five years, are bailable.

Ponda submitted that the Mumbai Police did not give notice under section 41A of the CrPC in advance, and gave it just as a formality. He sought his client to be released on interim bail pending hearing on the petition. Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud will argue for another accused, Ryan Thorpe.

However, public prosecutor Aruna Pai for the police submitted that due procedure was followed by the prosecution and Kundra was given the notice under section 41A of the CrPC.

Justice Gadkari then said that the court cannot decide on granting ‘ex parte’ ad-interim relief without hearing the respondent authorities, and asked the public prosecutor to reply to the plea.

The HC is likely to hear the plea next on Thursday, July 29.