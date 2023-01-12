HC seeks Maharashtra reply to Anushka Sharma’s plea against notice on sales tax dues

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the state government to reply to actor Anushka Sharma’s plea against the Mazgaon sales tax deputy commissioner’s order raising dues for 2012–13 and 2013–14 under the Maharashtra Value Added Tax (MVAT) Act.

A bench of Justices Nitin M Jamdar and Abhay Ahuja was hearing Sharma’s plea that the assessing officer had wrongly levied sales tax on the fee she received for endorsements and anchoring award functions. The authority levied Rs 1.2 crore sales tax (inclusive of interest) for 2012-13 on Rs 12.3 crore received by Sharma. For 2013-14, the Rs 1.6 crore tax was levied on her for the Rs 17 crore she had received.

Pending the hearing and disposal of the pleas, the actor also sought a direction from the court to stay the recovery of the amount related to the tax levied in the impugned orders. The plea also sought an interim direction to restrain the assessment officer from passing orders for the subsequent period till 2017.

The actor claimed that the authority had “erroneously” noted that she had acquired copyright through endorsements and by anchoring award functions, and had sold or transferred it. Her counsel Deepak Bapat said that, however, it was the producers of the shows who always owned the respective videos’ copyright and that she could not sell or transfer it.

“The performer’s rights are not copyrights and they are not capable of being transferred,” Sharma said.

The plea claimed that “Section 6(1) of the MVAT Act provides there shall be levied a sales tax on the turnover of sales of goods. Therefore, unless it is established that there is a sale of goods, sales tax thereon cannot be levied”.

Sharma had initially filed the plea through her taxation consultant. However, a bench led by Justice Jamdar disposed of the plea on December 15, 2022, but allowed her to file it afresh on her own affirmation. “The question of alternate remedy raised by the respondents is kept open,” the bench noted.

The actor then filed the current plea. Additional government pleader Jyoti Chavn sought time to reply to the plea, which the court granted. The matter was posted for further hearing on February 6.