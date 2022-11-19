HC seeks Maharashtra government reply on allowing EV charging stations inside housing societies

The Bombay High Court recently issued notice to the Maharashtra government seeking its response to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking direction to issue guidelines for installing Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations on the premises of cooperative housing societies (CHS).

Two residents of South Mumbai told the bench last Monday that the state government in 2021 introduced a policy to amend Building Code and Town Planning Rules to incorporate the provision of EV charging stations for private and commercial buildings. In February 2019 the state government proposed an amendment to model building bylaws (MBBL).

The petitioners sought a direction to the state cooperative department to amend the model by-laws of the CHS making it mandatory to provide charging facilities on its premises.

A division bench of Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice S G Dige was hearing a plea by the residents, Amit Dholakia and Sohel Kapadia, who claimed that there was a lack of regulations or guidelines regarding installations of EV charging stations within the housing societies.

The petitioners said that in February 2019 the central government amended the MBBL and Urban Regional Development Plans Formulations and Implementations (URDPFI) guidelines 2014.

The PIL stated that considering the environmental and financial advantages of EVs and Centre’s policy, it was incumbent on the state government and registrar of cooperative housing societies to use powers to issue guidelines for establishing EV charging infrastructure, particularly in residential buildings. However, the state government has not complied with the same, they stated.

The petitioners argued that the charging time for the electric vehicle is usually between three to 30 hours, and therefore it was important for the owners of such vehicles to have access to the charging infrastructure in their residential complex to charge the vehicle overnight or during the weekends.

Advertisement

Dholakia said that his society had refused him permission to install charging infrastructure due to lack of policy and many such people are facing similar problems, therefore the PIL in HC claiming refusal by societies was “arbitrary and unreasonable.”

The bench issued notices to respondent authorities seeking their response during the next hearing on January 6, 2023.