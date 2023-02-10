scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
HC seeks govt, BMC reply on plans to repair, maintain Aarey’s internal roads

However, Additional Government Pleader Milind More said that internal roads will not be handed over to the BMC and sought time to reply to the plea.

The HC said, "Are there any plans prepared to maintain and repair the roads? The BMC to reply to the prayer that it should take over maintenance of Aarey's internal roads." (Express Photo)
The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the state government and the BMC to reply to a plea filed by a former Navy personnel and a resident of Royal Palms in Aarey Colony, seeking directions that roads in the area be repaired and maintained.

The court had last month sought to know from the state government what steps had been taken to repair Aarey Colony’s internal roads, which is in a bad state, and why had the same not been maintained properly.

Acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne were hearing the plea filed by Binod Agarwal. “The entire stretch is in very poor condition… During rainy season, it becomes a mini pond. The condition has been the worst since the last three years and no action has been taken to repair the roads,” Agarwal said in the plea.

He added that as MMRDA and other government agencies have transferred roads for maintenance to the BMC, the same can be done in case of Aarey’s roads.

However, Additional Government Pleader Milind More said that internal roads will not be handed over to the BMC and sought time to reply to the plea.

The HC said, “Are there any plans prepared to maintain and repair the roads? The BMC to reply to the prayer that it should take over maintenance of Aarey’s internal roads.”

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 00:02 IST
