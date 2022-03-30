HC seeks CBI reply to Wadhawan’s plea against order to shift him to J J hospital

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted a week to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file an affidavit in reply to plea filed by DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan against a special CBI court order that directed him to be shifted to state-run JJ hospital from a private hospital in Mumbai, where he has been lodged for the last 15 months.

The court posted next hearing on April 4.

Wadhawan was arrested by the CBI in 2020 in connection with the Yes Bank case and later by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The special CBI judge had last Thursday directed the superintendent of Taloja Central Jail to shift Dheeraj Wadhawan to J J hospital.

It had also sought an explanation from the superintendent on how Wadhawan was shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital without its permission.

The CBI court had passed the order in response to CBI’s plea stating that there was no medical exigency to keep Wadhawan in the private hospital for 15 months.

Last Tuesday, another court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), hearing a plea in the ED case against Wadhawan, was told that the private hospital has proposed that Wadhawan needs to undergo a surgery, as he is suffering from severe nasal congestion and has difficulty in breathing.

On Tuesday, senior advocates Amit Desai, Aabad Ponda and advocate Kushal Mor, representing Wadhawan, claimed that the order passed by CBI court contained “judicial impropriety” and while Wadhawan was in judicial custody of both CBI and PMLA courts, the PMLA court had directed his transfer to Kokilaben hospital and had been monitoring his condition every 15 days.

Wadhawan claimed that CBI and ED courts have concurrent jurisdictions, therefore one cannot overrule the other. Wadhawan was not out on medical bail and was transferred to the private hospital for treatment, therefore the CBI court erred while passing the order, the plea said.

Desai added that the special judge had passed an ex-parte order on CBI’s plea and directed transfer to state-run hospital and the CBI court was incorrect to conclude that because it had a primary jurisdiction, the order by PMLA court was null and void.

“If two sessions judges act like this and are sitting and passing orders against each other, then the justice system collapses,” he said.

Ponda said that PMLA court is a “superior court’ as per the PMLA Act and had tried both CBI and ED cases, as CBI court does not have jurisdiction over predicate offences.

Advocate Hiten Vene-gaonkar, representing the CBI, sought two weeks to file an affidavit in reply to the plea. However, the HC granted the CBI a week.