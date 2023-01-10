HC says MSETCL can publish results of 223 candidates, seeks AG’s response on reservation for transgenders

THE BOMBAY High Court on Monday said that the state government can go ahead and publish the results of 223 candidates who have been selected for various posts in Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL), also known as MahaTransco.

The court has also sought the assistance of Advocate General Birendra Saraf on the plea. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne was hearing plea by one Vinayak Kashid, a transgender person and a graduate in Electrical Engineering and post graduate in Technology (Electrical Power System Engineering), seeking modification to the advertisement issued by MahaTransco in May last year for mass recruitment.

After the advocate for petitioner submitted that if the government goes ahead with publishing of the results, then Kashid will be adversely affected and the government should be restrained from the same.

However, Maha Transco’s lawyer stated that the government will take some more time to formalise its policy for recruitment of transpersons and the entire process cannot be kept on hold.

Assistant Government Pleader Manish Pable submitted that Kashid had applied through transgender as well as orphan category and in a similar matter, where two trans persons had approached the court seeking recruitment for constable posts in Maharashtra police, the court has given time till February 28 to form the policy.

The bench said that the entire process cannot be stayed for over a month till the government frames the policy and at present the petitioner can try entering service based on merits instead of seeking reservation until the policy is formulated.

Seeking AG Saraf’s response, the bench posted further hearing to February 27.