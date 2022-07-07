HC relief to man booked for killing mother for making vegetable instead of fish

THE BOMBAY High Court recently granted partial relief to a man booked for killing his mother in Kalyan in 2011 in a “heat of passion” as instead of fish, she served him the same vegetable twice in a day.

The woman, who had prepared brinjal vegetable with potatoes, which had remained uncooked, was assaulted with an iron rod.

Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Shrikant D Kulkarni were hearing an appeal filed by Naresh Madhu Pawar, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Kalyan sessions court.

Setting aside the life sentence awarded to Pawar under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, the HC convicted him under Section 304 II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). It held that the attack was not premeditated and the accused had no intention to kill his mother.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

As per prosecution, Pawar and his mother Ekabai used to work at a brick kiln in Kalyan and stayed in a hut at the kiln. On March 29, 2011, as other workers went to their hometowns for Holi, Pawar and his mother stayed back.

Around 7 pm, Pawar had a quarrel with Ekabai and asked her why she didn’t prepare fish and served him the same vegetable again.

He then started to assault her with an iron rod, leading to her death. He was later booked by the Manpada police.

Advocate Sushil Inamdar, appearing for Pawar, said that his client was expecting fish in the evening and since he was annoyed, in a heat of passion, he picked up an iron rod. However, he had no intention to kill his mother.

He added that this is not a case of murder, as there was no such motive.

The bench observed, “Mens Rea (criminal intention) is very important in a criminal trial… There was no premeditation in making such an attack. He was not armed with any weapon. He seems to have picked up an iron rod, which was lying there in a brick kiln… It indicates that appellant-accused had no intention to kill his mother. If he had real intention to kill his mother, he would have given blows on the vital parts of the body like the head.”

While modifying the sentence, the court noted that Pawar had already been behind bars for more than nine years.