HC rejects plea challenging tender conditions for sanitary napkin vending machines for 9,940 schools in Maharashtra

The Bombay High Court Friday rejected a plea by a startup challenging the conditions of a tender issued by the state government for supply of sanitary napkin vending machines, observing that the project was important for hygiene of the girls and clauses for quality and experience of the company were important.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne disposed of a plea by Kirvan Vendsol Pvt Ltd owned by a 69-year-old man which challenged the conditions imposed by the state School Education department for the supply of sanitary napkin vending and disposal machines to 9,940 government schools and sought relaxations in the same.

The petitioner firm had challenged two conditions of the e-tendering for the project of supply of sanitary napkin vending and incinerator machines to school girls in the state. As per the conditions laid down, the bidders were required to have three-year prior experience in the project undertaken and a turnover of Rs 12 crore.

Advocate Ajay Kanawade for the company submitted that the state government should have relaxed conditions for start-ups and Micro and Medium Enterprise companies. Kanawade pointed out that his client’s start-up firm is five-year-old and the state also had policies for encouraging such start-ups.

However, Additional Government Pleader Bhupesh V Samant for the state submitted that certain requirements were necessary considering the issues in the tender was related to health and public hygiene in schools. He added that the criterion pertaining to annual turnover of the bidder was also important in view of the magnitude of the project.

He contended that the state would by default give preference to health of school girls over employment of citizens, including the petitioner, therefore the plea be dismissed.

“As the project is for the safety and hygiene of girls, supply of sanitary napkins to government schools in State of Maharashtra, naturally the predominant factor that would have to be kept in mind by the State is of the quality of sanitary napkins and for that purpose past experience is utmost necessary. Further, the supply is for 9,940 schools in Maharashtra which is a large supply for which past turnover and experience is relevant,” the bench said.

Advertisement

The court added that it did not find any illegality in the tender conditions and it would not examine the requirements prescribed in the tender.

It also added, “Safety and hygiene of school girls are important and the quality has to be maintained. We do not find any illegality in the tender condition. we are not inclined to go into temp required as petitioner is not eligible.”