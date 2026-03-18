HC rejects developer’s claim on Kanjurmarg salt pan land, including Metro-6 depot site

The HC further rejected a request by Garodia's lawyer seeking stay on operation of the judgement for four weeks after the ASG Singh opposed the same. He claimed that the private developer did not have any right on property and the verdict cannot be stayed, which the court accepted

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed a suit filed by a private developer against 2004 termination of lease by the Centre’s Salt Department for alleged violations over the Kanjurmarg salt pan land which includes the 15-acre portion to be used for construction of the Metro 6 depot.

With the private developer’s suit against termination of lease for nearly 251-acre of land being dismissed and the HC earlier rejecting his challenge to the transfer of land, resulted in the claim of parties other than state government coming to an end.

Earlier, the dispute between the Centre and state government had come to an end after the salt department decided to allot the land to Maharashtra government last year. The Centre also withdrew its plea challenging the transfer of land to MMRDA.