HC refuses to strike down MahaRERA decision extending projects’ deadline

Declining to quash a circular issued by the MahaRERA, granting six-month extension to projects that were to be completed by or after March 15, the Bombay High Court on Friday directed a flat buyer, who had challenged the order, to approach the MahaRERA appellate authority.

The court upheld the contention of the state that as an alternate remedy was available to the petitioner, there was no need for the HC to exercise its powers.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik was hearing a PIL by Sagar Sarjerao Nikam (37), an allottee of a flat at a housing project in Andheri. He had submitted that MahaRERA’s decision favoured defaulting promoters at the cost of thousands of flat buyers.

On April 2, MahaRERA had extended the validity for registering projects by three months but on May 18, a further extension of three months was announced.

