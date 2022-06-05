Bombay HC refuses relief to pregnant nurse accused of issuing fake vaccination certificates

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court recently refused to grant interim protection from arrest to a nurse accused of issuing around 200 false vaccination certificates in the name of various persons by making false entries on government papers without vaccinating them.

While the counsel for the applicant nurse claimed that she is now nine months pregnant and her co-accused was granted bail by the HC, the court held that her conduct was against the government policy for preventing the spread of Covid-19 and against larger public interest.

It said that unless her custodial probe is done, the investigation will not be complete and neither will the truth come out, and her pregnancy cannot be a ground to grant her interim protection from arrest.

A vacation bench of Justice Sanjay G Mehare passed the directive during a hearing on an anticipatory bail plea by Shahenaz Afsar Shaikh, the nurse. The Jinsi police station of Aurangabad had in December 2021 nabbed four persons, including two medical practitioners, on the charge of issuing over 400 vaccine certificates without administering Covid-19 vaccines. Two nurses, including Shaik, were suspected of aiding the four accused by making false entries of vaccination.

Advocates Shaikh Sohail Subhedar and Dhanraj S Ingole, representing Shaikh, submitted that she has no role to play in the alleged incident of issuing fake vaccination certificates and her duty as a nurse was only to administer vaccines. They added that their client was also not present at the spot at the time of the alleged misdeed.

Subhedar added that the applicant has no technical expertise to prepare false vaccination certificates and since she is nine months pregnant and likely to deliver a baby anytime, her custodial interrogation is not required. It was further argued that other co-accused have already been released on bail by the HC as the material probe was over.

While passing his order, Justice Mehare noted, “Serious issue of Covid-19 pandemic has been faced the world over. The state at several levels has taken care to prevent the spread of such life-threatening diseases. The government was dependent on the Medicine Department. Unless the vaccine is injected no certificates should have been prepared.”

He added, “The conduct of the applicant is apparently against the government policy of preventing the spread of Covid-19. The investigation officer must investigate how many false vaccination certificates have been issued. The applicant has acted against the interest of the public at large. Unless her custodial interrogation is made the investigation may not be completed to unearth the truth. Her nine months’ pregnancy cannot be a ground to grant her interim protection.”

Given the “serious allegations” against the applicant, the bench said it was not inclined to grant her interim relief. It posted the matter for further hearing on June 10.