HC refuses relief to institute seeking waiver of Rs 42 lakh penalty for admitting 150 students without approvals

In a setback to a polytechnic institute in Pune, the Bombay High Court has refused to grant it relief and directed it to pay Rs 42.62 lakh as penalty imposed by the state Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) for admitting 150 students without obtaining approval from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for academic year 2007-08.

Justice S S Shinde and Justice V G Bisht on July 16 had passed the judgment while hearing a plea filed by a polytechnic institute run by Sinhagad Technical Education Society, challenging the state government’s January 2007 decision imposing a penalty.

The institute, established in 1993, had initially charged a fee of Rs 21,000 each from the students and admitted them without AICTE approval. Following this, as per rules, the college had to pay 200 per cent of the tuition fee recovered from the students as penalty to the DTE, of which the institute had paid nearly Rs 65 lakh.

However, as the total fee charged by the college eventually was Rs 35,875 each, DTE asked it to pay an additional Rs 42.62 lakh, taking the total penalty to nearly 1.07 crore.

Senior advocate V P Sawant, appearing for the college, submitted that the government decision permitting DTE to charge penalty on the basis of fees, which it had not actually collected, was bad in law and sought direction from the court to declare that the college was not liable to pay penalty in excess of Rs 63 lakh, which was based on tuition fees.

Sawant added the institute had applied for approval from the concerned state authorities on the basis of a government resolution that allowed polytechnic institutes to run second shifts — additional shift to admit and conduct classes for more engineering diploma students.

The state had recommended starting of the second shift, as the institute fulfilled minimum eligibility criteria laid down by AICTE and its application for permission was forwarded to the apex body.

The institute began the admission process for the second shift despite not receiving AICTE approval, under the assumption that it would grant the same for the 150 new students.

The college charged a fee of Rs 21,000 each from students as per Shikshan Shulka Samiti guidelines for new institutes and informed them that they would have to pay additional fees after final approval was received by the Samiti. The final amount recovered from each student as fees was Rs 35,875.

Additional Government Pleader Manish Pabale argued that DTE was right in making additional demand for penalty as per rules.

After hearing the submissions, the bench observed that DTE was justified in recovering the penalty on the entire amount collected as fees by the institute and said that the college exercised a right that was never bestowed in its favour and its act cannot be vindicated.

