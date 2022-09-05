scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

HC refuses relief to man handed 20-year jail for raping minor

The court observed that due to the 'trauma', the minor was unable to identify the appellant and the same cannot be ground to grant relief to him.

The Bombay High Court

OBSERVING THAT the bite marks on a minor victim’s lips corresponding to the appellant’s teeth were sufficient for conviction, the Bombay High Court recently dismissed an appeal by a man, who was handed a 20-year jail term in July 2017 for raping a six-year-old girl.

The court observed that due to the ‘trauma’, the minor was unable to identify the appellant and the same cannot be ground to grant relief to him.

On July 4, 2014, the victim’s father left her with his aunt and had gone to work. After he returned at night, his aunt told him that the girl went to get paan from a nearby hotel but did not return. After failing to locate her, the girl’s father registered a missing complaint and initially an FIR was lodged against an unknown person under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of IPC. The victim was found the next morning with swollen lips and mouth and she narrated her ordeal.

During further investigation, police came to know that the present appellant was also missing from his house in the same area on the same date on which the incident took place. Police brought the appellant back from Andhra Pradesh after 15 days and arrested him on July 31, 2014, after his dental impression matched with bite marks on the victim’s lips.

The sessions court judge on July 7, 2017, sentenced the accused by relying on evidence of the expert, who examined the dental impression along with the police inspector, who first suspected the appellant and held that the said evidence was ‘clinching’ and convicted the appellant for offences punishable under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused then approached the High Court and argued through advocate Prashant D Patil that the victim had not identified him in court or during the probe and the case against him was purely based on circumstantial evidence as an expert’s opinion cannot form the sole basis for conviction. He also submitted that there were no eyewitnesses to the incident and that the trial judge erred in his order.

A single-judge bench Justice Sarang V Kotwal noted that the victim, who was barely five- to six-year-old, was brutally sexually assaulted by an ‘inhuman act’ and she was mentally and physically traumatised, “there was no scope to reduce his sentence” and the appeal stands dismissed.

The forensic expert, who is an odontologist, concluded that the pattern of bite marks seen on the victim’s lips were consistent with the pattern of teeth arrangement of the appellant. The court held that said evidence of an ‘independent expert witness’ was ‘wholly reliable’ and there was no reason to doubt the same.

“Considering the trauma, the victim has faced, it is understandable that the victim was unable to identify the offender. Considering all these aspects, I am of the firm opinion that the prosecution has established its case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Justice Kotwal held.
The court also directed the state government to give all benefits under various schemes to the victim in the present case.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 01:51:33 am
