scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

HC refuses interim relief from arrest to builders booked for not handing over flats

A vacation bench of Justice Madhav J Jamdar on October 31 observed that as the builders had not challenged the bail cancellation order for one year and nine months – until October 27 – cancellation of anticipatory bail was prima facie justified and no interim protection can be granted.

Bombay High Court, mumbai news, indian expressThe Bombay High Court refused interim protection from arrest to two developers. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused interim protection from arrest to two developers, who were booked by the Mira Road police in 2018 for not giving possession of two flats to a buyer and instead selling them again to others.

On January 29, 2021, the Thane sessions court had cancelled anticipatory bail granted to the developers by it in June 2018. After a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against the builders on October 15, this year, they had moved HC and sought interim protection from arrest.

A vacation bench of Justice Madhav J Jamdar on October 31 observed that as the builders had not challenged the bail cancellation order for one year and nine months – until October 27 – cancellation of anticipatory bail was prima facie justified and no interim protection can be granted.

The HC was hearing the pre-arrest bail plea filed by Intekhab Hasan Syed and another builder, seeking that the January 29, 2021, order be quashed and the anticipatory bail granted to them in June 2018 be restored. The plea also sought that the NBW issued by the magistrate court in Thane be set aside.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US Midterms Primer: All you need to know about Nov 8 electionPremium
The US Midterms Primer: All you need to know about Nov 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...

The HC referred to the June 2018 order that granted pre-arrest bail to the builders on the basis that they would evict the subsequent purchasers and hand over the flats to the complainant within one month. After the builders failed to handover the flats, the complainant sought cancellation of pre-arrest bail granted to them.

After Justice Jamdar asked whether the builders were now ready to handover the flats to the complainant, advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay, appearing for the developers, expressed inability to do so. Upadhyay said that the applicants need at least 15 days to get the new buyers to vacate the flats.

Justice Jamdar said, “Applicants have pocketed substantial consideration from the complainant by sale of said flats and thereafter sold the same flats to new purchasers… Advocate Upadhyay’s contention that balance consideration has not been paid by the complainant and therefore, the applicants are not in a position to hand over possession of flats is totally baseless and misleading, as even according to him, the said flats are in possession of subsequent flat purchasers…no case is made out to grant interim protection.”

More from Mumbai

The HC will hear the case next on November 10.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 07:57:21 am
Next Story

Ten new judges of HC take oath

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace
November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace

EXPRESS OPINION
More Lifestyle
More Explained
More Entertainment
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Amid divorce talks, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa come together to celebrate daughter’s birthday

Photos

Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan lifestyle gallery, Shah Rukh Khan photos, fashion gallery
On Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, a look at some of his most stylish moments

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
More Explained
EXPRESS OPINION
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement