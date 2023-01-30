HC raps activist who claimed Maharashtra didn’t follow Centre’s Martyrs’ Day circular

The Bombay High Court on Monday pulled up activist Feroz Mithiborwala, who filed a petition claiming that the Maharashtra government had not implemented a central government directive to sound sirens on January 30 to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, observed as Martyrs’ Day.

Mithiborwala’s public interest litigation (PIL) claimed that a state government circular issued on January 27 on the basis of a circular from the Union home ministry failed to mention the “vital part” of activities on national integration.

The home ministry’s circular directed the state governments and Union Territory administrations to observe two-minute silence at 11am on January 30 in memory of people who sacrificed their lives during India’s freedom struggle. The January 7 circular had stated that all work and movement should be stopped throughout the country during the two minutes. It had also said the start and end of the silence period should be indicated by the sound of sirens or army guns, and added that speeches on the freedom struggle and national integration may be organised in a hybrid mode.

“The main reason behind issuing the circular for Martyrs’ Day is to give tribute, respect and honour Gandhi’s sacrifices and to create awareness among the people with respect to the same, and the same was absent in the state’s circular,” Mithiborwala said.

However, a division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne said, “Where are the instances of the state not following the circular? There was a siren.. show us instances it’s not followed.”

As Mithiborwala submitted that most police stations in the state did not have sirens or alarm systems even for emergencies, the bench remarked, “Unless you give us specific instances, this is just for the sake of filing a PIL… The siren’s not being there in the police station is a different thing, you are saying the circular is not being followed.”

The activist submitted that the circular had also called for national integration lectures to be organised in schools and that the lectures were not being held.

The bench then asked the activist how many lectures on national integration he had delivered in schools. “What is important, observing two minutes of silence or sirens? How many times have you gone to the schools and delivered lectures on national integration? It’s very easy to file a petition in a vague manner,” the bench said.

“Prima facie, we do not find the petitioner has delivered any lectures on national integration and we do not find that two minutes of silence is not being observed,” the bench noted further in its order.

Following a request by his lawyer, the bench allowed time for Mithiborwala to file an additional affidavit and adjourned the plea to March 30.