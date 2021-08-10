HC quashes Maharashtra government’s decision to hold CET for Class XI admissions

The high court said it was a “fit case to intervene” as the decision would cause gross injustice to students.

In a setback to the state government, the Bombay High Court Tuesday quashed the May 28 decision of the Maharashtra government to hold Common Entrance Tests (CET) for students of all educational boards for admissions to Class XI or first-year junior colleges based on the syllabus of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) or SSC syllabus.

A division bench of Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka and Justice Riyaz I Chagla refused to clear a way for the state government to hold the CET for Class XI admissions on August 21 for nearly 10.75 lakh students across Maharashtra. The bench reserved its verdict on August 6 and pronounced it Tuesday.

The admissions will have to be granted on the basis of evaluation of Class X marks and the process has to be completed within six weeks. The court said it was a “fit case to intervene” as the decision would cause gross injustice to students.

“Since there is no specific provision in law for holding such CET, therefore the state cannot have issued such (a) notification. Large number of students would face a threat to life and it will have a cascading effect, if we do not intervene,” the court said.

The bench asked the state government to issue a fresh order for the admission process for the benefit of students within 48 hours. It also said that even if the present petition was not filed, it could have taken suo motu notice in case of extreme conditions due to pandemic and intervene.

The HC, during an earlier hearing, had inquired the state government about consequences in case the plea was allowed and whether the centralised admission process (CAP) will be held online.

It also sought to know if CET was held on August 21 as scheduled, how will the state ensure that over 10 lakh students from across boards sit for the offline exam by following Covid-19 protocols.

The court raised concerns over students from the 11 “sensitive” districts, having strict restrictions in place as per the recent Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the state government.

The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by a student Ananya Patki of Dadar’s IES Orion School, affiliated to CISCE, calling the May 28 notification “discriminatory”.

On May 28, the Maharashtra government announced that Class X students will be evaluated through an internal assessment formula for the academic year 2020-21. It also said admissions to Class XI will be conducted physically through optional CET based on the Class X syllabus and those unwilling to appear for it will be admitted on the basis of an aggregate of their Class X marks.

Advocate Yogesh Patki, the petitioner’s father, submitted the decision was taken in a “haphazard manner” and the exam date was conveyed on a “short notice” on July 19. He added that the same was violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution and would cause problems as lakhs of non-vaccinated students between 15 and 16 years of age would have to appear for physical examinations.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, representing Maharashtra government, had opposed the plea and said that the state was competent to issue the CET notification, which is “optional” and will be conducted by following all Covid-19 protocols.

He had said that even if CET is conducted as per the proposed schedule, Class XI admissions will go on till October and the academic year will commence from November in an “emergent pandemic” situation.

“While CET is to determine merit and CAP is to determine choice, if a student wants to have preferred college, he or she must compete with others,” he had told the court and pointed out that students of SSC or CBSE have not approached the court and their “larger interest” should also be considered. The plea is not “representative” and the same is misconceived, he said.

The court questioned the state government that students across education boards were given marks “liberally” by schools and even the state board has done the same. “The results show that marks of other boards and your boards are not much different,” the bench said. To which, Kumbhakoni said their merit has not been assessed on a common platform and therefore the CET was required in an emergent peculiar and volatile pandemic situation.

While Kumbhakoni sought stay on operation of the ruling, the court refused the plea.