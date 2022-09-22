HC pulls up MEA over tracing filmmaker’s kids ‘held in Pakistan’

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday pulled up the central government over “half-baked assurances and lip service” about tracking two minor children of a film producer, who had sought their safe return from Pakistan, claiming that they have been illegally detained by his wife and her family since 2020.

On September 12, a division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Prithviraj K Chavan had questioned the Ministry of External Affairs for making the film producer “run from pillar to post” and asked it to at least to find out where the children are and establish some contact with them.

On Wednesday, advocate Ashish Chavan, appearing for the central government, told the bench that it was making efforts to track the children and a meeting was held between the producer and the additional secretary of the Overseas Indian Affairs department of MEA on September 16.

avan produced minutes of the meeting, which noted that as the children are allegedly in Pakistan, with which the Indian government does not have Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, and therefore it cannot locate the wife and the children without the Pakistan government’s help and cooperation. Chavan added that the MEA has written to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, requesting for the whereabouts of children and the response from the Pakistan government is awaited.

However, the bench was not entirely convinced and said that it wanted an assurance from the government about giving relief to the petitioner. “We want 100 per cent done by the ministry and we are not getting that comfort from you. If we are ourselves not convinced then what about the petitioner? Don’t give us half-baked assurances and lip service. What we expect to hear from you (MEA) is that you will do everything that is possible to bring the children back,” the bench orally said and posted the matter for further hearing after three weeks.

The bench was hearing a plea by the filmmaker who said his wife, a Pakistani citizen, and children had gone to Lahore in November 2020 with the children holding a “visiting visa” valid till October 2021.

Claiming that his children were being held back despite the expiry of their visas, the petitioner, who filed the plea against his wife, her brother and her parents, had sought directions to the MEA and the police to facilitate the safe return of his two minor children.

Advertisement

He also said if required, the assistance of Interpol should be taken to get his family out of their “illegal detention” in Lahore, adding they should be produced before the court. He also sought that his children as well as his wife, if she is found to be under coercion, be located and protected with the assistance of the Pakistan High Commission until their safe return to India.