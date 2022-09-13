scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

HC pulls up MEA, asks it to help filmmaker whose ‘kids held in Pak’

The bench was hearing a plea by the Hindi filmmaker who said his wife, a Pakistani citizen, and children had gone to Lahore in November 2020 with the children holding a “visiting visa” valid till October 2021.

The court noted that in a previous hearing, the MEA had asked the producer to approach a joint secretary. (File Photo)

The Bombay HC pulled up the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday for making a film producer, who had sought the safe return of his wife and children from Pakistan, “run from pillar to post”.

The court noted that in a previous hearing, the MEA had asked the producer to approach a joint secretary. However, the joint secretary redirected the petitioner to another officer. The bench questioned the MEA why there had been no response from the ministry to the petitioner’s grievances.

On August 29, the MEA had told the court that the producer, who said his wife and minor children had gone to Pakistan to visit her family and were then illegally prevented from returning, can contact the joint secretary, who is also the chief passport officer, to find out their location.

On Monday, a division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Prithviraj K Chavan was informed by senior advocate for the petitioner B M Chatterji that they had contacted the joint-secretary, who redirected them to another officer-in-charge and despite a lapse of 10 days, the petitioner had not received any response from the other officer.

Claiming that his children were being held back despite the expiry of their visit visas, the petitioner, who filed the plea against his wife, her brother and her parents, sought directions to the ministry and the police to facilitate the safe return of his two minor children. He also said the assistance of Interpol should be taken, if required, to get his family out of their “illegal” detention in Lahore, adding they should be produced before the court. He also sought that his children as well as his wife, if she is found to be under coercion, be located and protected with the assistance of the Pakistan High Commission until their safe return to India.

“Why is there no response? Don’t make him run from pillar to post at the Ministry,” the Bench told the authority. Advocate Ashish Chavan for the central government assured the court that he would write to the MEA to expeditiously deal with the issue. The court asked the counsel not just to address a communication but also speak with the officer through phone call.

“Don’t just write, pick up your phone and ask. When the matter was kept today, there should have been a response ready. How long does it take to take instructions? See that this issue is resolved. Speak to the concerned officer and see where the children are. Find out some contact number or email so that there is communication between the petitioner and his children,” the Bench told the MEA counsel.

Chavan submitted that the plea was not taken in an adversarial manner after which the bench posted further hearing to September 21.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 01:04:40 am
