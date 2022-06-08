HC plea seeks termination of services of SRA staffers over 65 years of age

A social activist recently moved a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court seeking termination of services of Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) employees, who are above 65 years of age.

The PIL stated that though service rules have stipulated that employees can be re-employed on contractual basis only till the age of 65 years, the SRA has been giving extensions and even promotions to some employees who are over 65.

The plea claimed that such employees, including some who are 75 years old, have deprived opportunity to newer recruits. It sought that the SRA should terminate the services of such employees and also issue fresh recruitment notices.

The plea filed by Milind Dattaram Kuvalekar, through advocate Indrajit Kulkarni, said that service conditions of such employees are not in consonance with government resolutions issued in January 2010 and December 2016, which had stated that re-employed persons can work for a maximum of three years or till they turn 65.

Kuvalekar claimed that as per information received under RTI Act, of the 47 SRA staffers re-employed on contractual basis, many are between 65 to 75 years of age.

Senior advocate Milind Sathe, representing the SRA, said that since a service dispute has been raised by the petitioner, no PIL can be entertained. The HC will hear the plea next on Monday.