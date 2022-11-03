scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

HC permits liquor sale post 6 pm or after bypoll results on Sunday

Hotels and restaurants had approached the HC challenging a notification by the state excise department on October 18, prohibiting sale of liquor from November 1 to 3 (day of election) and on November 6 (counting and declaration of results).

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed hotels and liquor shops in Andheri (East) Assembly constituency to sell liquor after declaration of bypoll results or by 6 pm, whichever is earlier, on November 6 – the day of counting of votes.

A vacation bench of Justice Nitin R Borkar and Justice Kamal R Khata was hearing two petitions filed by the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association and the Association of Progressive Retail Liquor Vendors — argued by advocates R D Soni and Sameer Pandit — which challenged the notification. They sought that the notification be modified.
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 12:49:47 am
