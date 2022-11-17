scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Tax evasion case: HC extends order restraining I-T dept from taking action against Anil Ambani

The I-T dept has alleged that the Reliance (ADA) Group chief evaded Rs 420-crore taxes on Rs 814 crore held in two Swiss Bank accounts.

The high court had on September 26 restrained the I-T department from taking action against Anil Ambani till November 17. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday extended its earlier order till December 19, which directed the Income Tax department to not take action against Anil Ambani over its allegation that the Reliance (ADA) Group chief had evaded Rs 420-crore taxes on Rs 814 crore held in two Swiss Bank accounts.

The high court had on September 26 restrained the I-T department from taking action against Anil Ambani till November 17.

A division bench of Justices S V Gangapurwala and S G Dige was hearing a plea by Anil which said that “alleging the detection of undeclared offshore assets and investments, the Mumbai unit of the Income Tax investigation wing passed a final order in March 2022 against the industrialist under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) Imposition of Tax Act, 2015. The order was filed after notices were issued to him on a web of alleged undeclared offshore assets, the first in 2019.”

The court granted interim relief to Anil and issued a restraining order on the department’s show cause notice. The department’s order listed offshore entities and details of transactions in linked bank accounts, adding up to over Rs 800 crore (based on the current exchange rate).

The industrialist had approached the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) against the assessing officer’s March 31 order.

The department issued a show cause notice on August 8 seeking to initiate prosecution proceedings on the basis of the assessment order. The department accused Ambani of “wilful” evasion of tax and claimed he had “intentionally” hidden his foreign bank account details and financial interests to Indian tax authorities.

The department found Ambani liable to be prosecuted under Sections 50 and 51 of the Act, which provided a maximum punishment of 10 years’ imprisonment with a fine.

On Thursday, the IT department sought more time to file a reply in the plea by Anil challenging the show cause notice. The court granted the same and continued its earlier order and posted the matter for further hearing to December 19.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 07:08:51 pm
