Bombay HC notice to zilla parishad on circular asking teachers to wear black blazers

The Bombay High Court last week issued notices to zilla parishad and education officer (Primary) of Solapur regarding a petition filed by an association of primary teachers, against a circular asking them to wear black blazers during school hours. The court is likely to hear the matter on December 10.

Maharashtra Rajya Prathamik Shikshak Sangh has filed a petition through their lawyer Talekar & Associates, seeking to quash and set aside the circular dated October 16, prescribing dress code to primary teachers in zilla parishad, Solapur. The circular was issued by the chief executive officer of Solapur Zilla Parishad.

The petition stated that as per the circular, all male and female teachers shall wear black blazers, which must bear the logo of zilla parishad on the left side and the words “Zilla Parishad, Solapur, Primary Education Department” should appear thereunder.

The petition mentions that the circular added that all teachers shall wear the dress code at the time of prayers, assembly, educational programmes, national festivals, socio-cultural programmes in the school and at central, taluka and district-level meetings.

The circular stated that it is expected that the dress code decided unanimously will help enhance the image of zilla parishad teachers in the society and there would be minimum unfair comparison between the teachers working in primary schools. The circular directs to implement the dress code from November 19.

The petition stated the dress code does not suit the “extreme weather conditions and the infrastructural facilities” provided in the zilla parishad schools. “No doubt, teachers generally do not wear fashionable or ultra-modern dresses as they are the ones who are highly respected in the society,” it added.