scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

HC notice to state home dept, Nagpur Police on plea by man summoned after RTI on RSS

Justice Rohit B Deo and Justice Y G Khobragade were hearing the plea moved by Lalan Kishor Singh (61) – argued through advocate Jitesh Duhilani – seeking to quash the notice issued to him on December 26, 2021, by the assistant police inspector (API), Traffic.

The HC will hear the plea next on January 24.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Maharashtra government, its home department and the Nagpur Police, seeking their response to a writ petition filed by a man who was summoned by the police to record his statement after he filed a query under the Right to Information (RTI) Act related to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Justice Rohit B Deo and Justice Y G Khobragade were hearing the plea moved by Lalan Kishor Singh (61) – argued through advocate Jitesh Duhilani – seeking to quash the notice issued to him on December 26, 2021, by the assistant police inspector (API), Traffic.

Singh said he came to know from newspapers that the government was providing security to the Nagpur-based RSS office, which he claimed was an “unregistered NGO”.

Therefore, out of curiosity, Singh said that on June 30, 2021, he filed an application under the RTI Act seeking information from the state home department’s public information officer that on what basis was security being provided to the RSS office and how much was being spent on the same.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
UPSC Key- January 13, 2023: Learn about Union Territory of Delhi, Voice ...
UPSC Key- January 13, 2023: Learn about Union Territory of Delhi, Voice ...
Comrades to fierce rivals, how the Sharad Yadav-Nitish Kumar saga played out
Comrades to fierce rivals, how the Sharad Yadav-Nitish Kumar saga played out
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...

The RTI plea was then forwarded to state intelligence department and later to the Nagpur Police, he added.

Singh said that following this, deputy police commissioner of Nagpur (Special Branch), informed him that the special branch has been exempted from the RTI Act and thus, cannot provide the information he sought. Singh told the court that on December 26, 2021, the API (Traffic), MIDC in Nagpur city, served him a with notice for inquiry.

Claiming that he was a daily wager, Singh said in his plea, “If security is being provided to NGO from the revenue collected from the public… it is the constitutional right of every citizen to seek information and raise question.” He added that the Nagpur Police was time and again pressurising him to appear before it, affecting his daily work.

Advertisement

The plea added that the ACP (Traffic) is not a competent authority to hold any inquiry against Singh. It further said that initiating inquiry against Singh is unlawful and was being done to curb his fundamental rights.

More from Mumbai

The HC will hear the plea next on January 24.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-01-2023 at 03:43 IST
Next Story

Pankaja will not leave BJP even if Matoshree’s doors are open, says Fadnavis

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close