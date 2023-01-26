HC notice in Rakesh Roshan’s plea seeking return of Rs 20 lakh

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday issued notices on an appeal by filmmaker Rakesh Roshan seeking return of the remaining Rs 20 out of Rs 50 lakh recovered by the CBI from two men who duped him in 2011.

Roshan had said one of the two men who duped him impersonated as a CBI officer. After he filed a complaint, the CBI recovered Rs 50 lakh belonging to Roshan from the accused.

However, when Roshan sought the amount to be returned to him, he was in 2012 permitted by a special CBI court to withdraw only Rs 30 lakh. He filed an application in 2020 seeking refund of the remaining Rs 20 lakh, which was rejected by a sessions court in 2021. He has challenged it in the HC.

Roshan, in his plea filed on December 23, 2022, stated that the two men came to his house in June 2011. One of them falsely represented himself as a CBI officer and threatened action against him on an alleged complaint against him and told him that an arrest warrant had been issued against him.

Roshan handed over Rs 50 lakh to one of them but after realising that he had been duped, he filed a complaint with the CBI/ACB against the two men and an FIR was registered in August 2011. The accused were arrested and the CBI seized gold and cash from them.

A single judge bench of Justice R G Avachat on Wednesday issued notices to respondents, including the state government and CBI, and posted further hearing after four weeks.