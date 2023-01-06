scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

HC issues notice against Mumbai tabloid, asks why action should not be taken for disclosing minor’s identity

The Bombay High Court said that publishing the name and photographs of a child was in contravention of Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act.

The high court said that it will pass directions in the matter on February 1. (File image)

The Bombay High Court recently issued a show-cause notice to the publisher, editor and reporter of a Mumbai-based tabloid asking why suo-motu action should not be initiated against them for publishing and disclosing the identity of a nine-year-old boy, who was booked in a criminal case and the FIR against him was later set aside.

After perusing the tabloid report, a division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Prithviraj K Chavan last month noted that it has published the name of the child as well as his photographs and the same was in contravention of Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015, which stipulated prohibition on disclosing the identity of children, including child in conflict with law or a child in need of care and protection or a child victim or witness of a crime.

Also Read |‘Shocked and surprised’, Bombay HC quashes FIR against 9-year-old boy whose cycle hit woman

A bench led by Justice Mohite-Dere on October 20, last year, while quashing an FIR registered against a nine-year-old cyclist who allegedly had injured a woman at a suburban housing society, had expressed displeasure over the Mumbai Police action stating that it had “traumatised” the boy and reflected “complete non-application of mind” by the officer concerned.

The court had directed the Maharashtra government to pay Rs 25,000 to the petitioner within eight weeks and that the cost be recovered from the police officer responsible for registering the FIR. The court said it was “shocked and surprised” that police had registered an FIR against a minor boy, and observed that “it was nothing but an accident which was clearly unintentional”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...

On December 20, 2022, the matter was kept for compliance with an earlier order. The Mumbai police submitted that the costs will be paid within a week, which was accepted by the court.

The court was also informed that a departmental inquiry against the concerned police officer was initiated, after which the costs will be recovered from the said officer responsible for the lapses and the inquiry will be completed within three weeks.

Thereafter, advocate Viresh Purwant for the complainant brought to the court’s notice a news report published in a tabloid after its October 20, 2022 order. He submitted that the publication of names, as well as photographs of the child, in the report was clearly in contravention of the 2015 law.

Advertisement

The bench perused the said report and observed that it was in contravention of Section 74 of the 2015 Act. “We deem it appropriate to issue notice to the scribe of the said article, the publisher and editor, as to why suo-motu action should not be initiated against them,” the bench said.

More from Mumbai

The high court said that it will pass directions in the matter on February 1.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 15:19 IST
Next Story

Joshimath: A key town on route to Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, now ‘sinking’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close