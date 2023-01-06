HC issues notice against Mumbai tabloid, asks why action should not be taken for disclosing minor’s identity

The Bombay High Court recently issued a show-cause notice to the publisher, editor and reporter of a Mumbai-based tabloid asking why suo-motu action should not be initiated against them for publishing and disclosing the identity of a nine-year-old boy, who was booked in a criminal case and the FIR against him was later set aside.

After perusing the tabloid report, a division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Prithviraj K Chavan last month noted that it has published the name of the child as well as his photographs and the same was in contravention of Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015, which stipulated prohibition on disclosing the identity of children, including child in conflict with law or a child in need of care and protection or a child victim or witness of a crime.

A bench led by Justice Mohite-Dere on October 20, last year, while quashing an FIR registered against a nine-year-old cyclist who allegedly had injured a woman at a suburban housing society, had expressed displeasure over the Mumbai Police action stating that it had “traumatised” the boy and reflected “complete non-application of mind” by the officer concerned.

The court had directed the Maharashtra government to pay Rs 25,000 to the petitioner within eight weeks and that the cost be recovered from the police officer responsible for registering the FIR. The court said it was “shocked and surprised” that police had registered an FIR against a minor boy, and observed that “it was nothing but an accident which was clearly unintentional”.

On December 20, 2022, the matter was kept for compliance with an earlier order. The Mumbai police submitted that the costs will be paid within a week, which was accepted by the court.

The court was also informed that a departmental inquiry against the concerned police officer was initiated, after which the costs will be recovered from the said officer responsible for the lapses and the inquiry will be completed within three weeks.

Thereafter, advocate Viresh Purwant for the complainant brought to the court’s notice a news report published in a tabloid after its October 20, 2022 order. He submitted that the publication of names, as well as photographs of the child, in the report was clearly in contravention of the 2015 law.

The bench perused the said report and observed that it was in contravention of Section 74 of the 2015 Act. “We deem it appropriate to issue notice to the scribe of the said article, the publisher and editor, as to why suo-motu action should not be initiated against them,” the bench said.

The high court said that it will pass directions in the matter on February 1.