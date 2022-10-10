HC seeks ministry’s response on proceedings in complaint against ex-minister’s ‘illegal’ flight use

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to inform it about the status of the proceedings in a complaint alleging misuse of chartered flights by former state power minister Nitin Raut during the lockdown in 2020 and seeking direction to him to reimburse amounts of over Rs 40 lakh to the state power companies.

The bench, which was hearing a PIL by BJP leader Vishwas Pathak against Raut, was informed that a complaint has been filed before MCA and notice issued to the companies concerned. The Congress leader had denied the allegations and objected to maintainability of the PIL. The bench said that if the MCA proceedings are concluded, the ministry should be allowed to place the final order before the court after which the latter can decide the PIL on merits.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav J Jamdar was hearing Pathak’s plea in which, citing alleged RTI information obtained from power generation and distribution companies, Pathak said that during the nationwide Covid-induced lockdown, Raut had used chartered flights for numerous trips and had made the debt-ridden power companies pay his bills amounting to over Rs 40 lakh. The trips were made to Mumbai, Nagpur, Hyderabad and Delhi, citing “administrative work”, the PIL added.

In an affidavit, Raut told the court that he had used chartered flights to travel to Nagpur during the pandemic only for official or administrative work and not for personal reasons.

Raut also said Pathak had already filed complaints against him with the MCA and BKC Police station in Mumbai and has availed of alternate remedies for his grievances. Since both the authorities are seized of the matter, the High Court should not hear the plea, he pleaded. Pointing out that Pathak was media head of the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Raut said the petition was filed with political vendetta to settle political scores.

Senior advocate Darius Khambata for Raut challenged the maintainability of the plea and informed the court about a complaint by another person, Ravi Kumar, before MCA making similar allegations against Raut. The court was informed that the MCA has issued show-cause notice to the companies concerned to furnish clarifications on each allegation levelled.

After the court sought to know from the Centre about the status of the proceedings before MCA, its lawyer sought a fortnight’s time to place its stand on record. The court directed MCA to file an affidavit indicating progress on the show-cause notice by November 9.

“If proceedings (before MCA) are taken to a final conclusion, final order will be placed on record. Raut has raised serious objections to locus standi (standing) of petitioner. In view of our order, we have not heard the petitioner, we will do so on merits once the MCA proceedings are informed,” the bench noted and posted further hearing to November 14.