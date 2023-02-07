HC asks MHADA how it will redevelop halted projects of cessed buildings in Mumbai

The Bombay High Court recently sought to know from the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) as to how it would proceed in “pipeline cases” where redevelopment projects of cessed buildings are halted due to a default by the developer and tenants are affected by unpaid arrears of transit rent and are deprived of redevelopment premises.

It sought to know from the state government whether real estate statutory body Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) can assist to identify, classify and rate private developers to enable the informed decision while choosing developer for redevelopment of cessed buildings.

The court noted that the issues before the said co-operative housing societies situated cessed properties is not only about conducting structural audit of the partly-built structures but also about making a proper and informed choice of a developer.

The bench was informed that President Droupadi Murmu had on December 2, 2022 given assent to amendment in the MHADA Act and the same has been notified and published in the Maharashtra government gazette. It noted that while the amendment allowed MHADA to carry on redevelopment on its own, it only pertained to the buildings which are declared dilapidated and does not concern structures which were completely demolished and later partly-redeveloped.

A division bench of Justice Gautam S Patel and Justice Neela K Gokhale was on February 3 hearing a suo motu writ plea it had initiated to protect interest of tenants.

It also heard a plea by Upkar Singh Lalsingh Kochhar, a tenant seeking reliefs, pertaining to a commercial premise at Ratilal Mansion in Girgaon’s Parekh Street.

The said building had 44 tenants occupying residential and commercial premises, who vacated in their original homes and moved in transit accommodations since 2009, after the original structure was demolished and the developer, who ran into losses, could not continue with the project since 2013.

Advertisement

On February 3, senior advocate Anil Sakhare appearing for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) submitted that the building had Rs 6.02 crore dues of property tax and the civic body had attached and sealed the property in 2019 and that the partly-built construction up to the ninth floor is in a poor condition.

However, advocate Prakash G Lad appearing for the MHADA submitted that it was in process of appointing a consultant for conducting more careful and detailed structural audit of the structure to decide if the structure can be completed or if it needed complete demolition and afresh redevelopment thereafter.

After the BMC said that there will be no hindrance for the structural engineer to inspect the premises, court asked the MHADA to carry out maximum possible non-destructive tests to place on record the detailed structural audit report after four weeks.

Advertisement

The court noted that the amended Section 77 of the MHADA Act provides authority to undertake redevelopment of cessed buildings itself, while as per earlier laws it could only repair the concerned structures.

The bench noted that addition to Section 79-A to the law “prima facie” applied where the building in question is declared dilapidated by the BMC. However, it noted that the old Ratilal Mansion was completely demolished and is now in-between-position with incomplete new construction lying unattended for over a decade and the same was not yet declared dilapidated. “Therefore Section 79-A would not, prima facie, be attracted in such a case,” the High Court noted.

The court sought assistance from Government Pleader Purnima H Kantharia for the state government as to whether “authority such as Maharashtra RERA can identify, classify or rate developers according to such measure or metrics that it deems appropriate”.

It added, “This would be to the benefit of Society such as this one, as also MHADA, and would minimize the risk to a considerable extent in project completion. With a developer database accessible, both the Society and MHADA would be able to make a better informed decision about the choice of developer.”

The bench clarified that it was not issuing any directions to MahaRERA and it was only seeking an assistance from the statutory body if there is any database and rating system developers and if not, whether MahaRERA, which has specialised knowledge, expertise, data is willing to consider developing the same.

Advertisement

The High Court will hear the plea next on March 3.