HC seeks Maharashtra govt’s reply to Thane MP Rajan Vichare’s plea to restore his security

The Bombay High Court Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to respond to a plea by Thane MP and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Rajan Vichare seeking restoration of his security cover, claiming threat to his life.

Vichare claimed that his life has been “endangered to extract political upmanship by the state government”. The court asked the government to produce a report of threat perceptions on which the decision to reduce Vichare’s security was taken.

However, the bench directed Vichare’s lawyer to delete the names of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis who were named as parties to the case in their personal capacity and questioned as to how the writ plea was maintainable if the ministers were named in their personal capacity instead of referring to the department concerned with the grievance in the plea. The plea has also made Thane police as a party to the case.

Vichare, in his plea filed through advocate Nitin Satpute, had claimed that one of the two constables deployed to provide him security was removed in October last year. Alleging danger to the lives of his family members, Vichare said that his security cover ought to be reinstated. He further sought that all police vehicles procured with the Nirbhaya funds be returned to the police.

Vichare alleged that while the Shinde government had “wrongfully” reduced his security with “ill motive”, party workers from Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction who do not hold any government post, have been provided with security personnel.

“After the split in Shiv Sena, the Shinde-led government is trying to create problems for MPs and MLAs who have not joined hands with either Eknath Shinde or the BJP,” the plea filed through advocate Nitin Satpute said.

Chief Public Prosecutor Aruna Pai pointed out that the prayers sought in the plea were in the nature of a PIL and not a writ plea. Pai argued that Vichare’s prayer seeking an investigation into the alleged misuse of Nirbhaya Squad vehicles did not pertain to Vichare but was generic in nature. The bench asked Victhe hare’s lawyer to delete the said prayer in the writ plea, which he agreed to, and added that he wanted to pursue the prayer for the restoration of security.

After the bench sought to know from Satpute if there was any communication from the government while reducing the security, he replied that the government removed security without informing his client and a single person from the home guard was appointed.

Pai submitted that the security was not removed but only reduced.

The bench posted further hearing after two weeks.