Friday, July 29, 2022

HC directs Maharashtra to set up panel to enforce fire safety norms for vulnerable buildings

The panel should prepare a report on the implementation of fire safety regulations formulated in the aftermath of the 26/11 terrorist attacks.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 29, 2022 6:35:29 pm
The government, in an affidavit, had said that owing to the passage of time and scientific and technological improvements, the draft regulations could no longer be implemented. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to constitute by August 19 a four-member committee to prepare a report on the implementation of fire safety regulations formulated in the aftermath of the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik, which passed the order while hearing a public-interest petition seeking directions for issuing a final notification on the 2009 Special Regulations for Building Vulnerable to Man-made Disasters, gave the panel two months to submit its report to the government.

The government on Thursday told the bench that a committee needed to be set up before the draft regulations could be included in the 2034 Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR). When the government said it would take four months to implement the previous order, the court pointed out that it had already given the former a three-month deadline which was not met. The court then asked the government to inform it within a week of the steps being planned to implement the rules.

Earlier, on April 11, the bench pulled up the government saying it had “utterly failed to justify its complete inaction.” The government, in an affidavit, had said that owing to the passage of time and scientific and technological improvements, the draft regulations could no longer be implemented. It added that the regulations had to be revisited but related documents were destroyed in the 2012 fire at Mantralaya, the government’s administrative headquarters.

On Thursday, when the court wanted to see relevant records to check the progress made towards enforcing the draft regulations, the government said it was in the process of including the safety rules in the DCPR and that it would take three-four months to set up a committee for the purpose.

However, on Friday, the court granted only three weeks for the government to constitute the committee. “The draft rules are of the year 2009. We are now in the year 2022. The committee shall see if we need to improve the rules and our system,” the court noted and posted further hearing to August 22.

The court also said the committee should have experts who can consider the suggestions of the petitioner, Abha Singh, a lawyer.

