scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

HC junks PIL seeking removal of ‘regional words’ from PNB, BoB

The HC said the PIL failed to show that the regional names attached to the banks had come in the way of their growth and it couldn’t point out any statutory embargo prohibiting them from using regional names.

Written by Omkar Gokhale | Mumbai |
Updated: August 1, 2022 1:12:05 am
Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bombay High Court, Chief Justice Dipankar Datta, PNB, BOB, Indian Express

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a PIL by a petitioner claiming to be an employee of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) and seeking an order to change the title names of PNB and Bank of Baroda by removing the names Punjab and Baroda from them.

The petitioner claimed the said banks have now become national banks and have also attained international status and a number of citizens from remote areas are confused whether they are regional or national/international banks due to their names.

The HC said the PIL failed to show that the regional names attached to the banks had come in the way of their growth and it couldn’t point out any statutory embargo prohibiting them from using regional names.

The verdict by a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik came on a PIL filed by Onkar Sharma, who claimed to be working as a senior internal auditor with the PNB in Mumbai.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’Premium
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s historyPremium
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855

Sharma argued that due to gradual proliferation of activities of the BoB and PNB and their spread of networks throughout the country and abroad, their region-based names should be modified/changed/amended by removing regional words which were based on places of origin.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The bench noted, “In our opinion, the present PIL petition is completely misconceived. (The) PNB is functioning through 10,769 branches across the country, rendering banking facilities to about 180 million customers. Over and above, some overseas branches of PNB are also functioning. Up till now, 9 banks have been merged into PNB, including three nationalised banks. The BoB is functioning through its 9,449 branches and serving 131 million customers and has 100 plus overseas branches. Two nationalised banks have merged into Bank of Baroda recently. The relief of the petitioner runs counter to averments in the PIL.”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

More from Mumbai

The bench held, “We are more than satisfied that there is no semblance of public interest, much less substantial public interest involved for entertaining the PIL…”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

2

Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet

3

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED detains Sanjay Raut after raiding his residence

4

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

5

Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash, Uddhav Sena rise

Featured Stories

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Explained: What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which the ED has detaine...
Explained: What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which the ED has detaine...
Explained: A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you...
Explained: A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
What is the Patra Chawl case, in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been detained
Express Explained

What is the Patra Chawl case, in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been detained

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

Premium
A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you must not panic

A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you must not panic

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement