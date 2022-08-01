HC junks PIL seeking removal of ‘regional words’ from PNB, BoB

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a PIL by a petitioner claiming to be an employee of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) and seeking an order to change the title names of PNB and Bank of Baroda by removing the names Punjab and Baroda from them.

The petitioner claimed the said banks have now become national banks and have also attained international status and a number of citizens from remote areas are confused whether they are regional or national/international banks due to their names.

The HC said the PIL failed to show that the regional names attached to the banks had come in the way of their growth and it couldn’t point out any statutory embargo prohibiting them from using regional names.

The verdict by a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik came on a PIL filed by Onkar Sharma, who claimed to be working as a senior internal auditor with the PNB in Mumbai.

Sharma argued that due to gradual proliferation of activities of the BoB and PNB and their spread of networks throughout the country and abroad, their region-based names should be modified/changed/amended by removing regional words which were based on places of origin.

The bench noted, “In our opinion, the present PIL petition is completely misconceived. (The) PNB is functioning through 10,769 branches across the country, rendering banking facilities to about 180 million customers. Over and above, some overseas branches of PNB are also functioning. Up till now, 9 banks have been merged into PNB, including three nationalised banks. The BoB is functioning through its 9,449 branches and serving 131 million customers and has 100 plus overseas branches. Two nationalised banks have merged into Bank of Baroda recently. The relief of the petitioner runs counter to averments in the PIL.”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The bench held, “We are more than satisfied that there is no semblance of public interest, much less substantial public interest involved for entertaining the PIL…”