HC issues notice to Prithviraj Chavan over jobs to sportspersons

While acting on a public interest litigation (PIL), the Bombay High Court Wednesday issued notice to former state Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan asking to clarify whether the state had a policy by which he could directly recruit sportspersons in government jobs without following the proper procedure.

The PIL had alleged direct recruitment of sports persons in government jobs by the CM under sports quota without following the legal procedure.

Justices N H Patil and B P Colabawalla, who hearing the PIL filed by Sports and Physical Development Association (SPEDA) , issued the notice. The PIL has challenged appointments made in 2011 while alleging that Chavan directly recruited 12 sports persons in various posts .

The state sports department lawyer informed the HC that appointment was made on the basis of their performances at international events. He said all such players make the state “proud” and only then their applications are taken into consideration.

Twelve people who were selected for the posts were either related to ministers or known to them, the PIL claimed. Sadavarte argued that as per the rules, the state had to first issue an advertisement inviting applications. While issuing the notice, the HC posted the matter after six weeks.

