HC issues contempt notice to BMC engineer for order in property case

The Bombay High Court has recently issued a showcause contempt notice to an executive engineer of the BMC for issuing a notice to a cooperative housing complex in western suburb in March 2022, directing to remove a portion constructed above the permissible height of 74.13 m, despite the HC’s protection to the property from coercive action.

The bench noted that the official’s action concerned the ‘administration of justice’, and issued a notice to him to respond as to why contempt proceedings cannot be issued against him for breaching the HC order. Justice Girish S Kulkarni was hearing an appeal by Reyhaan Tower Co-op Hsg Soc Ltd against an order of the City Civil Court, Borivali division, which dismissed a plea by the appellant society.

The dispute before the civil court is on the construction of the 17-20th floor in the appellant housing complex, declared ‘unauthorised’ by BMC .The HC noted on December 13, 2022, the developer, Fairmont Constructions Pvt Ltd, had challenged BMC’s notice in a separate writ plea, and added that the HC division bench in April 2021 granted an interim relief and directed authorities not to take coercive action regarding the property.