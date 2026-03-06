HC issues bailable arrest warrant against man acquitted of radicalising youngsters to join IS on NIA’s plea

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bombay High Court on Thursday issued a bailable arrest warrant against Arshi Qureshi, who was acquitted by a special court of charges that he had radicalised youngsters to join the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organisation.
The HC was hearing an appeal by NIA against Qureshi’s acquittal and issued the warrant as Qureshi did not appear or was not being represented by his lawyers in past hearings.
A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Gautam A Ankhad was hearing an appeal by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against an October 2022 acquittal by special court that cleared Qureshi of all charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act related to abetting, inciting commission of unlawful activity and lending support to a terrorist organisation.
He was booked in 2016 when he was working as the guest relations manager at the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) founded by controversial televangelist Zakir Naik. In 2017, the NIA took over the probe from Mumbai Police and filed chargesheet against Qureshi.
On Thursday, Special Public Prosecutor Amogh Singh for NIA argued that there was direct evidence against Qureshi of his connection with the ISIS and Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), a banned organisation under UAPA. However, the same was not considered and appreciated by the trial court.
When the bench remarked that NIA’s case was based only on circumstantial evidence, Singh responded that there are witnesses establishing the case including that the person called Akhlaq, who travelled to ISIS was influenced by Qureshi, the evidence which the trial court has not considered.
Singh further claimed that several youth from Kerala were radicalised and were sent to ISIS by Qureshi and the acquittal order was required to be quashed and set aside.
When the judges asked who represented Qureshi, Singh said that while the vakalatnama was not filed, he was represented by a lawyer in January 2025 and a formal notice be issued to the respondent. The HC had issued notice to Qureshi during the hearing on July 25, 2024.
The bench stated that Qureshi was not represented through his counsel during hearing on Thursday and “in fact, none has filed Vakalatnama” on his behalf. Posting further hearing to April 9, the HC noted, “Issue a bailable warrant against Respondent No. 1 (Qureshi) in the sum of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the same amount to be executed before the investigating officer, NIA, National Investigating Agency, Mumbai within four weeks.”
