HC issues bailable arrest warrant against man acquitted of radicalising youngsters to join IS on NIA’s plea

Singh further claimed that several youth from Kerala were radicalised and were sent to ISIS by Qureshi and the acquittal order was required to be quashed and set aside.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday issued a bailable arrest warrant against Arshi Qureshi, who was acquitted by a special court of charges that he had radicalised youngsters to join the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organisation.

The HC was hearing an appeal by NIA against Qureshi’s acquittal and issued the warrant as Qureshi did not appear or was not being represented by his lawyers in past hearings.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Gautam A Ankhad was hearing an appeal by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against an October 2022 acquittal by special court that cleared Qureshi of all charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act related to abetting, inciting commission of unlawful activity and lending support to a terrorist organisation.