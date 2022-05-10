HC imposes Rs 2 lakh cost on Adani Electricity to be paid to workers’ union

The Bombay High Court, while hearing a writ plea filed by Adani Electricity Limited, Mumbai, against orders of the industrial court, has imposed a cost of Rs 2 lakh on the company to be paid to Mumbai Electric Workers’ Union within three months.

The electricity generation and supplier company had claimed that provisions of the Maharashtra Industrial Relations Act, 1946, do not apply to it and therefore, all orders passed after August 2019 by the industrial court against it be struck down.

The HC held that it was rightly contended by the union’s lawyer that the plea was “an effort to tire out the members of the union in their battle with the petitioning company”. It refused Adani Electricity’s request to stay the operation of the judgment so that it can approach the Supreme Court.

The MIR Act, 1946, which succeeded the Maharashtra Industrial Disputes Act, 1938, regulate relations of employers and employees, making provision for settlement of industrial disputes and providing for certain other purposes.

Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik on Friday passed the order while hearing the plea filed by the company that provides electricity in Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander.

The bench held that the provisions of the MIR Act do apply to the company. It asked the industrial court to decide applications before it at the earliest without granting any unnecessary prayer of adjournment to either party. “The writ petition, being devoid of merit, stands dismissed,” it said.