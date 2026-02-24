HC vacates stay on implementation of SRA’s Santacruz (E) project land, seeks removal of encroachments on MU land

The Bombay High Court last week directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take steps to remove encroachments on land in Kalina, Santacruz (East) belonging to Mumbai University (MU) if identified after conducting demarcation of the land.

This came after MU sought withdrawal of its plea challenging the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project undertaken by developer Track Estates Pvt Ltd for proposed society Yogiraj Asram SRA CHS.

In July last year, terming it as “one of the most unfortunate cases”, a bench led by Justice Girish S Kulkarni had stayed implementation of the redevelopment project. The HC vacated the interim stay on Monday.