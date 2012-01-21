HC: Highrise near HPCL refinery can pose risk

The Bombay High Court on Friday observed that a highrise building near the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) refinery in Chembur could pose a security risk.

Refineries can be targets for terrorist attacks, noted Justice S A Bobde while hearing a petition moved by HPCL against the construction of a 23-storeyed building near its plant on account of security as well as environmental concerns.

Earlier,the HPCL had cited a report of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and contended that past interrogations of arrested militants have shown that installations like the refinery could be targets of terror attacks. Responding to these contentions,a Bench headed by Justice P B Majmudar had in October last year ordered a status quo on construction of the structure.

On the issue of environmental concerns on the structure,the Bench had recalled the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy and had noted that the refinery could not be said to be an innocuous industry.

The refinery,which was formerly owned by Union Carbide,was later acquired by Oswal Agro Mills Ltd.

The court has now asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to file an affidavit stating its stand on the issue.

