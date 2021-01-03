HC grants parole to 1993 Mumbai blasts convict to attend daughter’s wedding

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted the plea of 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blast convict, Rubina Suleman Memon, who had sought release on parole to attend her daughter’s wedding on January 8.

The court directed the Yerawada jail in Pune to release Memon, serving life imprisonment, on parole from January 6 to January 11 (both days included) to attend the wedding and related functions, provided she deposits Rs 1 lakh with the Pune Police headquarters by January 5. The petitioner has been directed to report back to the jail on January 12.

A vacation bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice Abhay Ahuja passed the order on December 31 after hearing Rubina’s plea filed through her advocate Farhana Shah. Rubina is the sister-in-law of Tiger Memon, one of the prime conspirators of the March 1993 serial blasts that claimed over 200 lives and injured several others.

Rubina, along with three other family members, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act Court in Mumbai in 2006. However, her husband, Suleman, was acquitted due to lack of evidence. Rubina’s brother-in-law, Yakub Memon, was sentenced to death on terror charges.

Rubina’s counsel told the high court that she had filed the leave application for her daughter’s wedding on October 8, 2020, however, no decision was taken on the same except an email from the Divisional Commissioner. The email stated that the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) would deal with Rubina’s plea.